NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,264 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $344,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

