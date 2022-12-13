Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.00. Nuwellis shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 42,412 shares changing hands.

Nuwellis Trading Up 22.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

About Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

