Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

