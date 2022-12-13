Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
