Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BXMX stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

