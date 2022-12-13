Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
BXMX stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
