Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. 119,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,064. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

