Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NAD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 993,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,543. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.