Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NAD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 993,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,543. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
