Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.12.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $285,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

