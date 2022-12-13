Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,770. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
