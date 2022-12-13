Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,770. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

