Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 299,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,796. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

