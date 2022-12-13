Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,919 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

