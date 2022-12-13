Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,491. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
