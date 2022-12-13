Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

NMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,491. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

