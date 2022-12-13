Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JHAA opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHAA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

