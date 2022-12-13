Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 48,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,166,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.
Novavax Stock Up 4.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 23.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after buying an additional 688,564 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Novavax by 182.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 606,480 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,066,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,027,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
