Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 331,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 168,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Trading Up 14.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novan Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

