Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider John Tarrant Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Rating) insider John Tarrant acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($24,324.32).
John Tarrant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, John Tarrant 1,500,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock.
- On Thursday, December 1st, John Tarrant 2,000,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, John Tarrant purchased 196,287 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,925.74 ($2,652.53).
- On Friday, November 4th, John Tarrant purchased 3,713 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$74.26 ($50.18).
- On Friday, October 21st, John Tarrant acquired 327,670 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,225.73 ($4,206.57).
Norwood Systems Price Performance
Norwood Systems Company Profile
