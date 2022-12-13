NorthWestern Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

