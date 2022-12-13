Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NRIM stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.41. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $306,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

