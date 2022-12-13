Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

FORM opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

