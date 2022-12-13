Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.
Nordstrom Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:JWN traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.91. 4,929,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,763. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,921,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
