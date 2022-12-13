Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.91. 4,929,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,763. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,921,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

