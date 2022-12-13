Nordson (NDSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th.

Nordson Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $238.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.44 and its 200 day moving average is $221.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $271.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Nordson

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 35.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

