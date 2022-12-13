Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Shares Up 10.7%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

