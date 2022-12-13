NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of NKE opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

