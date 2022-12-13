Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Purchases C$10,125.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,058,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,531.72.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Morris Prychidny purchased 75,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE NHK traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. 75,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,541. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.94.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

