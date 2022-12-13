Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.97% of Newmont worth $433,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $19,380,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

