Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,896. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

