Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Newell Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,896. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45.
About Newell Brands
