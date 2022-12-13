New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Up 785.8% in November

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 785.8% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,853,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Generation Consumer Group Stock Down 39.7 %

Shares of New Generation Consumer Group stock opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

About New Generation Consumer Group

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

