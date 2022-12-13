Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NML stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Insider Activity at Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,101 shares of company stock valued at $390,517.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 72,058 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

