Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 496.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $328.00 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

