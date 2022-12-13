Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $82.59 million and $3.62 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,750.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00436732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00854931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00108529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00617979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00260400 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

