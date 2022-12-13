Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after purchasing an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,852,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

