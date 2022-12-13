Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0354 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and $2,856.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00122457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00227754 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00039662 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,051,626 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

