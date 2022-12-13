Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target Raised to €25.00

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

GASNY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.0589 dividend. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.27%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.