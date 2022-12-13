Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NGS opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

