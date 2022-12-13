National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

National Vision Trading Up 1.5 %

EYE opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $49.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

