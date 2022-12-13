Nano (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.64 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00004318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $102.73 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,854.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00441998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00848273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00108547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00619173 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00263501 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

