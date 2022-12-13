Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Nano has a total market cap of $102.12 million and $2.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00004325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,717.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00435788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00850329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00108067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00613692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00261209 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

