MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $105.83 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $105.83 million and approximately $41,893.63 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.12504064 USD and is down -19.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $41,151.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

