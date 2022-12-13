MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

MultiPlan stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. MultiPlan has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,891.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

