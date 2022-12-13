MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €227.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($238.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($294.74) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($244.21) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of MTX opened at €203.60 ($214.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €181.41 and a 200-day moving average of €179.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($232.74).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

