M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $153.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as low as $145.84 and last traded at $146.24. 29,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,291,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

