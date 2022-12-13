M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $153.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.86.

M&T Bank stock opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

