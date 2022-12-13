M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 80,250 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 523,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,472,484. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

