M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,227 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 93.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,374,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,371,000 after buying an additional 280,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 240.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

