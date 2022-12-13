M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $270.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

