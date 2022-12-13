M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 88,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,421. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

