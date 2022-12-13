M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 101,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,775. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

