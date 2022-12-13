M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 578 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. 872,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,879,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

