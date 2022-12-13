M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.30. 60,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.52 and its 200-day moving average is $256.21. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

