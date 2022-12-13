MovieBloc Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.65 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $41.65 million and $8.07 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

