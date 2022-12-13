Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW) Short Interest Update

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the November 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Mount Rainier Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RNERW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,834. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Company Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

